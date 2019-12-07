Left Menu
Second round of X1 Racing League to be held on Sunday

  PTI
  Chennai
  Updated: 07-12-2019 15:28 IST
The stage is set for the second round of X1 Racing League which will see top Indian racers and foreign competitors including three former Formula One drivers, to be held at the MMRT at nearby Sriperumbudur on Sunday. Three races in the franchise-based league being conducted by the Madras Motor Sports Club promises interesting action with three former F1 drivers-India's Narain Karthikeyan, Malaysian Alex Yoong and Italian Vitantonio Luizzi-, competing with the best of home-grown talent and some from abroad.

Among those in the fray are Gaurav Gill, three-time FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship winner, WRC2 participant and reigning National rally champion who has also competed in single-seater races in India. The league is the brainchild of two racers-Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim, and promoted by Racing Promotions Private Limited.

It comprises six city-based teams Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Delhi. The first round was held at the Buddh International Circuit in Delhi last weekend.

Apart from some established names, the league which will see mixed teams of male and female drivers, includes the Maini brothers, Arjun and Kush, Akhil Rabindra and Krishnaraaj Mahadik. The Delhi round saw Bengaluru Racing Stars comprising Arjun Maini, Oliver Webb, Michelle Gatting, Nayan Chatterjee and Vishnu Prasad, winning two of the four races, while Mumbai Falcons (Kush Maini, Mikkel Jensen, Pippa Mann, Sohil Shah and Karthik Tharani) topping the other two.

The teams: Hyderabad Black Birds: Vitantonio Luizzi (Italy), Gosia Rdest (Poland), Akhil Rabindra, Arjun Narendran and Anindith Reddy (India). Bengaluru Racing Stars: Oliver Webb (England), Michelle Gatting (England), Arjun Maini, Nayan Chatterjee and Vishnu Prasad (India).

Mumbai Falcons: Mikkel Jensen (Denmark), Pippa Mann (England), Kush Maini, Sohil Shah, Karthik Tharani (India). DG Racing Ahmedabad: Alex Yoong (Malaysia), Rahel Frey (Switzerland), Krishna Mahadik, Chittesh Mandody and Ameya Walavalkar (India).

AD Racing, Delhi: Gaurav Gill, Raghul Rangaswamy, Ashwin Datta, Mira Erda and Sandeep Kumar (all from India). Superspeed Racing, Chennai: Narain Karthikeyan, Mitch Gilbert (Australia), Alice Powell (England), Arjun Balu, Yash Aradhya and Parthiva Sureshwaren (India)..

