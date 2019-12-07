Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't see why Formula 1 should not be back in India: Liuzzi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:53 IST
Don't see why Formula 1 should not be back in India: Liuzzi

Don't see why Formula 1 should not be back in India: Liuzzi Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): Former Italian Formula 1 racer Vitantonio Liuzzi said on Saturday that there was a lot of following for motorsport in India and he didn't see why F1 should not be back here in the future. "India has a lot of interest in motorsport. People are passionate about speed and racing. That is why the Force India owners and other sponsors made F1 happen here.

There are business tycoons who could still be interested in F1. I think they should push for it, Liuzzi, who is here to take part in the second round of the franchise-based X1 Racing League, said. "India is nothing less when compared to other countries in the world. It has got so many businessmen.

Geographically, it is huge. It can make a successful team in any sport. I dont see why F1 shouldnt be back here in the future, the Italian, who is turning out for Black Birds Hyderabad in the League, added. The 39-year old Liuzzi, who had to give way to India's Narain Karthikeyan at HRT in 2011 for the Indian GP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, said he was more than happy then to give way to the host nation's driver.

He felt there was a lot of interest for motorsport in India, referring to the crowd in the opening round of X1 League at the BIC. Liuzzi, who turned out for four teams in F1, said during round one of X1 Racing League, the main grandstand was packed, which was an indication of how much the locals loved the sport.

The former F1 driver said domestic racers long for such sights during their career, adding "it is always a special feeling to race at home." He said the format for X1 Racing was interesting as home grown talent in India got to mix with international racers and learn from them. Liuzzi, who calls himself an admirer of Italian club Inter Milan and Marco Materazzi, said he was looking forward to the second leg of X1 league at the MMRT track at nearby Sriperumbudur on Sunday.

I am looking forward to the second leg. The first leg didnt go the way we wanted. The situation in Chennai will be completely different. The track is pretty new to most of us.

The circuit is not really fitting the car we are using, but I feel it will be an interesting weekend,he added. PTI SS APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

India breaches double hundred in medal count, century mark in gold in South Asian Games

India breached the 200-mark in total medal count, backed by a century of gold, in the South Asian Games as the countrys juggernaut as undisputed leader continued with the swimmers and wrestlers producing strong performances on Day 6 here on...

2 held for selling stolen vehicles using forged documents

Two men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi for allegedly buying stolen vehicles and selling them at higher prices using forged documents, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Jayprakash 30 and Shamim Durrani...

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...

Disgruntled Khadse hints he may consider other options

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse issued a veiled warning to the party leadership on Saturday that he would look at other options if his humiliation continued. He also said that he had submitted to the party leadership evidence of anti-party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019