Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eager to be part of any tough situation to ensure team wins:DK

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:09 IST
Eager to be part of any tough situation to ensure team wins:DK

Eager to be part of any tough situation to ensure team wins:DK Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): Noted cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said he would like to be part of any tough situation that ensures youngsters in a team get the job done and win matches. "All that I have done is I have not tried anything different. I keep saying (myself) is to win matches. I want to be a part of that situation so that make it easy for youngsters", Karthik said at the sidelines of an event here.

Karthik and his wife, noted squash player Deepika Pallikkal, were here on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Primal Patterns, founded by Shanker Basu, former strength and conditioning trainer of Indian cricket team. "...using my experience and my prowess I think it is important that we face all the tough situations and help the team make sure to cross the winning line" the cricketer told reporters.

Asked how being fit helps him in matches, he said fitness has now become a lifestyle, compared to earlier times when it was conducted like a camp. "Now fitness has become as a lifestyle. People go to the gymnasium even while holidaying".

Deepika Pallikal said squash was an indivial sport but one still needed a coach, fitness coach, and a psychologist, whereas was different in a team sport like cricket. "Basu sir is everything. I would call up Anuradha (Primal Patterns management team) for my diet, Suresh sir (Primal Patterns) for my physio. Here (in Primal Patterns) everything for an athlete is taken care of", he said.

To a query on Indian captain Virat Kohli has scaled his peak in terms of fitness, Basu said "I think there is still more exploring for him to do. We are looking at performance. In fitness, the sky is the limit." "The beauty of Virat Kohli is that he is ever hungry (to learn more, to stay fit)", he said.

Basu said his dream and vision was to make India a hub for strength and conditioning as developed countries are referred to. "Earlier people used to say that the U.S., Australia (as fitness hub). I think we (India) have the potential now. It is not rocket science. It is very much possible to become World No 1 in strength and conditioning", he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau

The chairman and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were denied entry to the Chinese city of Macau Saturday, a spokesperson for the organization said. Chairman Robert Grieves and president Tara Joseph were separa...

Unwed couples staying in hotel room is no crime, says HC

Observing that a live-in relationship of two adults is not deemed to be an offence, the Madras High Court has said terming the occupation of a hotel room by such unmarried couples will not attract a criminal offence. Apparently, there are ...

Everybody proud of railway's achievements: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed on Saturday that everybody in the country, from the common man to elected representatives, are proud of the achievements of the railways and the phase of disappointment and hopelessness is over. At the Pa...

Maha CM writes to Gov to rename Shivaji University to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, requesting to rename Shivaji University, Kolhapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Kolhapur. The Central Railway has named its headquarters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019