7 Indian boxers reach finals at South Asian Games

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (64kg) led the charge as seven Indian boxers entered the finals of South Asian Games here on Saturday. Kaushik produced an offensive show right from the start and thoroughly dominated during his semi-final bout against Sri Lanka's Ponnawila Vidanalage to register a commanding 5-0 victory.

Sachin Siwach (56kg), Ankit Khatana (75kg), Vinod Tanwar (49kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) were the other four Indian men boxers to enter final while S Kalaivani progressed into women's (48kg) final. Youth world champion Siwach defeated Naqueebullah of Pakistan with a 5-0 verdict. Khatana also won with an identical margin against Hossain Mohammad Arif of Pakistan.

Despite the crowd support, local boy Sushil Thapa failed to produce any resistance as Tanwar marched into the final with a unanimous nod from the judges. Chauhan too defeated Arjun Sigu of Nepal 5-0. In the women’s category, young boxer Kalaivani displayed good attacking prowess during her win over Bhutan's Tandin Lhamo. 2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist Shiksha outpunched her Sri Lankan opponent by an identical 5-0 verdict.

Eight Indian boxer, including five men -- Sparsh (52kg), Varinder (60kg), Vikash Krishan (69kg), Sachin (81kg) and Narender (+91kg) -- and three women -- Pinki Rani (51kg), Sonia Lather (57kg) and Manju Bamboriya (64kg) -- will be seen in action during their semi-final bouts on Sunday. Praveen (60kg) is already in the finals by virtue of the draw. The finals will be held on Monday.

