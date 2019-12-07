Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: Members only as Jones extends lead at Australian Open

Former champion and overnight leader Matt Jones made the most of his local knowledge to build a three-stroke lead with a three-under-par 68 on a day of low scoring in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday. The Australian broke clear of the pack with four birdies after the turn and came through a stumble at the 17th before picking another shot at the last to stand at 13-under going into the final round of the tournament. Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind. American Woodland fired a wedge shot to within 18 inches of the cup at the final hole to cap off a four-under-par 68 at Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence. Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 4 Michigan overcomes 44 from Iowa's Garza

Six Michigan players scored in double figures Friday night, leading the fourth-ranked Wolverines to a 103-91 win over Iowa in the Big Ten opener for both teams in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a career-high 44 points from Iowa junior center Luka Garza by getting contributions from a variety of sources. NHL roundup: Capitals extend win streak to 6

Jakub Vrana scored the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their sixth straight victory, a 3-2 decision over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Travis Boyd also scored goals and John Carlson added his 32nd assist for Washington, which swept the three California teams on a road trip for the first time in franchise history. The Capitals also improved their NHL best road record to 14-2-1. Golf: Reed violation 'opens the door' for Presidents Cup crowds - Leishman

Marc Leishman thinks Patrick Reed's rules violation at the Hero World Challenge has given the Melbourne crowd plenty of ammunition to try and get under the American's skin at next week's Presidents Cup. Reed was penalized two strokes on Friday after twice moving sand while taking practice swings to improve his lie at the invitational tournament in the Bahamas hosted by Tiger Woods. NFL notebook: Jets RB Bell (illness) misses practice again

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was sent home and missed his second consecutive day of practice due to illness. His status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins is in doubt and he is listed as questionable on the injury report. With 589 rushing yards on 183 carries, Bell's 3.2-yard average is a career low. His total of 55 catches ranks second on the Jets this season. Joshua lightens the load as Ruiz Jr piles on the pounds

Lean-looking British challenger Anthony Joshua weighed in more than three stones lighter than world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Joshua hit the scales at 16 stones and 13 pounds (107.5kg), the former champion's lightest ever weight for a world title fight, at the Diriyah venue near the capital Riyadh on Friday. NBA roundup: Lakers blast Blazers

Anthony Davis delivered 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 136-113 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. LeBron James made four 3-pointers while recording 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers improved their record to 20-3, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for best in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma scored 15 off the bench, and JaVale McGee added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting as Los Angeles completed a 3-0 road trip that began with games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. Timeline of the Russia doping case

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will on Monday consider a recommendation from its compliance committee to hand Russia a four-year Olympic ban as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for handing WADA doctored and incomplete laboratory data. Russia, which has denied state involvement in doping, says the recommendation is overly harsh. Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki said on Friday she will retire from tennis after January's Australian Open -- the venue of her sole Grand Slam triumph. The 29-year-old, who triumphed in Melbourne last year, said her retirement had nothing to do with her health and that she wanted to accomplish more in life off the court with her husband David Lee, a professional basketball player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)