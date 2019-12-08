REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 07:30 P.M. GMT/02:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 07:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Lakers blast Blazers Anthony Davis delivered 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 136-113 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP NHL roundup: Capitals extend win streak to 6 Jakub Vrana scored the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Braden Holtby made 27 saves to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to their sixth straight victory, a 3-2 decision over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-FACTBOX Timeline of the Russia doping case The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will on Monday consider a recommendation from its compliance committee to hand Russia a four-year Olympic ban as part of a sanctions package to punish Moscow for handing WADA doctored and incomplete laboratory data. UPCOMING SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Juventus Lazio host Juventus in a Serie A match. 7 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-RCD/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v RCD Mallorca Barcelona host Mallorca in La Liga. 7 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leicester City. 8 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-FIO/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Fiorentina Torino host Fiorentina in a Serie A match. We will include details of the other afternoon matches. 8 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Sheffield United. 8 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-SOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton. 8 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SOC/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad Real Valladolid host fourth-placed Real Sociedad in La Liga. 8 Dec 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers. 8 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA/ (PIX) (TV) Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua - IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Titles Andy Ruiz Jr faces Anthony Joshua in their rematch for the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight titles in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. 8 Dec 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT TEQBALL-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV) World Cup in Teqball, a soccer-table tennis cross, draws to a close Budapest hosts the World Championships in Teqball, a new sport mashing soccer with table tennis, coming to a conclusion on Sunday. 8 Dec SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 8 Dec GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian Open - final round Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club. 8 Dec 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/COURSE Golf - Presidents Cup - "Firm and fiery" Royal Melbourne to test patience Royal Melbourne's composite course has been a happy hunting ground for United States captain Tiger Woods and his Internationals counterpart Ernie Els but both skippers will urge caution when their players tee off at the Presidents Cup. 8 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ Golf - Presidents Cup Preview Package A biennial tournament that has struggled for relevance under a heavy weight of American supremacy will roar back into life when Tiger Woods returns to the Presidents Cup as a playing captain at Royal Melbourne this week. We will also move factboxes on the tournament, the teams, a feature on the Royal Melbourne venue and player interviews with the U.S. team's Tony Finau and the International team's Adam Hadwin. 8 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/HADWIN Golf - Presidents Cup - Interview with Adam Hadwin A burning desire to avenge his previous Presidents Cup nightmare will drive Adam Hadwin at this week's tournament against the mighty Americans at Royal Melbourne. 8 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-PRESIDENTS/FINAU Golf - Presidents Cup - Interview with Tony Finau Tony Finau's ancestral roots lie not too far from Melbourne in the South Pacific but he bleeds Red, White and Blue and could not be more motivated to play for Tiger Woods at this week's Presidents Cup. 8 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Mauritius Open Day four of the Mauritius Open which is hosted at the Heritage Golf Course in Bel Ombre. 8 Dec 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-IND-WIN/ Cricket-India v West Indies T20 series Hosts India take on West Indies in the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram. 8 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

