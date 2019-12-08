Left Menu
Mavericks pile on to send Pelicans to 8th straight loss

  Updated: 08-12-2019 03:21 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 03:16 IST
Mavericks pile on to send Pelicans to 8th straight loss
Dallas outscored the Pelicans 66-32 in the second half as they built the lead to as many as 50 points. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Dallas stayed hot while the New Orleans Pelicans remained cold in the Mavericks' 130-84 victory Saturday afternoon. Boban Marjanovic added 15 points and 16 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson scored 14 points each, Kristaps Porzingis had 13 and Seth Curry 11 as Dallas won for the 10th time in 11 games and New Orleans lost its eighth consecutive game.

Doncic had nine assists and six rebounds and played just 26 minutes in the lopsided game after needing just 28 minutes to score 33 points and grab 18 rebounds in the Mavericks' 118-97 victory at New Orleans four days earlier. Dallas also beat New Orleans 123-116 in the Pelicans' home opener. JJ Redick led the reeling Pelicans with 15 points, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram scored 14 each and rookie Jaxson Hayes had 11.

New Orleans shot poorly throughout the game and made just 3 of 32 3-pointers (9.4 percent). It also got out-rebounded 55-34. Dallas outscored the Pelicans 66-32 in the second half as they built the lead to as many as 50 points. The Mavericks held a 12-point halftime lead but quickly took command in the second half. They outscored the Pelicans 40-14 in the third quarter to build a 104-66 lead at the end of the third quarter.

New Orleans turned the ball over just twice in the first half but was hampered by making just 1-of-16 3-pointers. It turned the ball over five times during the first three minutes of the third quarter and finished with eight turnovers in the period. Doncic started quickly offensively as he scored 11 points and the Mavericks took a 31-28 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Pelicans pulled even on three occasions and took the lead briefly at 38-36, but Dallas scored the next 10 points to begin to seize control. Doncic had nine points down the stretch of the half as the Mavericks extended the lead to 64-52.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

