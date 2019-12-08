Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aho tallies 5 points, 'Canes snap Wild's streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Carolina
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 10:29 IST
Aho tallies 5 points, 'Canes snap Wild's streak
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLCanes)

Sebastian Aho scored three goals, capped by an unassisted short-handed tally into an empty net with 1:21 to play, as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-2 on Saturday night. The outcome snapped the Wild's 11-game points streak (8-0-3), which had been the second-longest string in franchise history. Minnesota hadn't lost in regulation since a 3-1 defeat at Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

Aho, who also had two assists, scored twice in the second period, including a power-play goal. He has three multi-goal games this season, pushing his team-leading goals total to 16. The five points set Aho's career-high across 272 games.

The Hurricanes won both home games this week before a stretch when they won't play home for two weeks. They improved to 7-3-0 against Western Conference opponents. Lucas Wallmark, Andrei Svechnikov, and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three of their past four games. Teuvo Teravainen delivered three assists. Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots, improving to 13-6-1 this season.

Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who only produced seven third-period shots on goal. Minnesota also had seven shots in the first period. Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock made 34 saves.

Donato opened the scoring, knocking in his own rebound just 2:21 in. The Hurricanes went up 2-1 when Svechnikov converted on a 5-on-3 power play with 4:58 left in the first.

It was 3-2 at the game's midway mark, but the Hurricanes showed another gear. The Staal brothers recorded second-period assists slightly more than six minutes apart. Eric Staal's helper came for the Wild on Zuccarello's goal, and then Jordan Staal gained an assist on Aho's second goal. Eric Staal is a former Carolina captain, a position now held by Jordan Staal.

Minnesota's points streak included an overtime loss at home to the Hurricanes last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82

Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, whose career in movies, theatre, and television spanned six decades, died after an illness at the age of 82. Best known for playing Rachels overbearing father, Dr Leonard Green in the popular sitcom Friends,...

UPDATE 1-New Zealand met service issues thunderstorm warning for some parts after weekend floods

New Zealands meteorological service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of New Zealand on Sunday after wild weather over the weekend caused flooding, road closures and landslides.The Timaru district in New Zealands South Island ha...

Global cues, macro-data to set tone for equity markets: Analysts

Developments around US-China trade talks, Fed interest rate decision and release of key macro-economic data in the later part of the week are expected to influence the equity markets, analysts said. The US Federal Reserve interest rate deci...

Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019