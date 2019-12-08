Left Menu
Lucic, Dube power Flames past Kings

  • Reuters
  • Calgary
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:26 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:21 IST
Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube each collected one goal and one assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on home ice on Saturday. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 30 saves for the Flames, who erased a two-goal deficit en route to a fourth straight win.

The Flames trailed 2-0 when Lucic put the hosts on the board with his second goal in as many games and 200th of his career. Lucic, who hadn't scored in the first 27 games this season, was parked at the side of the net when he finished a three-way passing play on a power play with 1:46 left in the opening frame. Then Zac Rinaldo netted his first goal in 20 outings to tie the game. Rinaldo took a pass as he headed to the front of the net and tucked the puck inside the far post at 3:01 of the second period.

Sean Monahan put the hosts ahead for good thanks to a great play by Johnny Gaudreau, who carried the puck all the way up the ice, drew everyone's attention and set up Monahan for a tap-in tally at 11:46 of the second period. Monahan is riding a five-game point streak, in which he's netted three goals and three assists. Dube scored what proved to be the winner 89 seconds into the third period. Derek Ryan's shot was stopped during a rush, and Dube buried the rebound for his third goal of the season. Ryan collected two assists.

The Kings took a 2-0 lead with a pair of first-period, power-play goals. The club's 29th-ranked power play converted on the first chance when Anze Kopitar scored for his first point in six games, burying a short-side wrist shot from the left circle at the 11:09 mark. Drew Doughty doubled the lead when he scored with a long-range, top-corner shot at 14:43. Matt Roy's goal at 5:24 of the third period rounded out the scoring, but the visitors couldn't get any closer.

Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the Kings, who have lost four straight games and have just two road wins this season (2-12-1).

