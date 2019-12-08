Left Menu
Golf-Local Jones holds firm for second Australian Open title

Sydneysider Matt Jones won his second Australian Open title in four years on Sunday after a two-under-par 69 in the final round proved just enough for a one-shot victory over former major winner Louis Oosthuizen. There was late drama when Oosthuizen finished with an eagle to draw within a shot of the lead but Jones, despite finding a bunker from the 18th tee, held his nerve to nail a five-foot par putt on the final green and secure the title.

Jones, who started the day with a three-stroke lead, ended on 15-under 269 for tournament to raise the Stonehaven Cup for the second time at The Australian Golf Club, where he also secured his 2015 triumph. South African Oosthuizen, using the tournament to warm up for next week's Presidents Cup in Melbourne, shot a 66 for second place with local Aaron Pike and Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya in third place a further five shots back on nine-under.

