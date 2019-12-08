Left Menu
Indian junior women's hockey team wins three nations tournament

The Indian junior women's hockey team won the three-nations tournament on Sunday after finishing at the top of the points table.

Indian junior women's hockey team wins three nations tournament
Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian junior women's hockey team won the three-nations tournament on Sunday after finishing at the top of the points table. India suffered their first loss of the competition this morning. The side lost to Australia 1-2 in their fourth and final match of the tournament.

Gagandeep Kaur registered the only goal for India in the 53rd minute. Australia had opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the match as Abigail Wilson's registered the goal. The youngster scored yet again in the 56th minute to give her team a 2-1 win.

It was a difficult first period for the Indian team as they were constantly put under pressure by the hosts. It was in the 15th minute that Australia was awarded a penalty corner. Despite suffering their first loss of the three-nations tournament, the Indian team won the competition by finishing top of the points table with a tally of seven points from four matches, ahead of hosts Australia on goal difference.

New Zealand finished third with only three points from four matches. (ANI)

