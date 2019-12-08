Left Menu
Naughtiest sin? PM Johnson admits cycling on the pavement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 08-12-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:31 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to was breaking the law by cycling on the pavement. When asked by Sky what the naughtiest thing he was ready to admit to was, Johnson initially asked advisers for suggestions before saying: "I think, I, you know, I may sometimes, when I was riding a bicycle every day, which I used to do, I may sometimes have not always have obeyed the law about cycling on the pavement."

"I want you know how firmly and how strongly I disapprove of people who cycle on the pavement and I think it is wrong and I feel bad about it. But I might sometimes have scooted up onto the pavement rather than dismounting before." Asked if he was nervous about narrowing polls, Johnson said: "Of course, we are fighting for every vote. I think that this is a critical moment for this country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

