Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 22:20 IST
Report: Browns' Beckham undecided on surgery
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't decided whether he'll have offseason surgery to fix his lingering groin injury, he told ESPN's, Josina Anderson. "There is no decision on surgery yet," Beckham texted to Anderson on Sunday.

He was responding to numerous reports on Sunday morning that said he would have offseason surgery. Anderson tweeted that Beckham told her he had a "hernia area" injury and had been experiencing pain since training camp.

Beckham has been on the team's injury report throughout the season, his first in Cleveland, with groin and hip injuries. He is expected to play Sunday against Cincinnati. "I've been pretty much banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said earlier this week. "I've been playing through it, doing whatever I can just to make it to Sunday for the game. So anytime that Sunday comes around, 1 o'clock, 4 o'clock, 8, Monday night, Thursday, I'm going to give this team everything that I have, no matter what."

Beckham, 27, has played in all 12 of Cleveland's games, catching 57 passes for 805 yards and two touchdowns. Limited to 12 games last season with the New York Giants, Beckham had 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru sees protest against NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

Activists, retired teachers and others protested against the National Register of Citizens NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill here on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, an activist Sudha said This protest is against the Citizenship Amendment Bill...

Will commit suicide: Muzaffarnagar rape, acid attack survivor demands justice

A woman, who accused four men of attacking her with acid, on Sunday threatened to end her life if justice is not served. The 35-year-old woman alleged that four men namely Aarif, Shahnawaz, Sharif and one more person entered her home in Sha...

UPDATE 1-Saudi shooter believed to have acted alone in U.S. Navy base rampage - FBI

Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone on Friday when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida before being fatally shot by police, the FBI said on Sunday. Rachel Rojas, spec...

Ahead of next House hearing, Trump accuses Democrats of 'changing' impeachment guidelines

Ahead of the next impeachment hearing by the House Judiciary Committee slated to kick off on Monday, US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused the Democrats of changing the impeachment guidelines as the facts are not on their side. Less t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019