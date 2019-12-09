Left Menu
Report: Raiders RB Jacobs (shoulder) headed for MRI

  • Updated: 09-12-2019 01:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Raiders)

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was out of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and is scheduled for an MRI exam this week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jacobs, who has a fractured right shoulder, was listed as questionable earlier in the week.

Jacobs, the 24th overall pick in the draft out of Alabama, has rushed for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns on 218 carries. He also has 18 receptions for 146 yards. Without Jacobs, Oakland will depend more on DeAndre Washington (48 carries, 156 yards, one TD) and Jalen Richard (23 carries, 75 yards). Richard has been the team's top pass-catching option out of the backfield, with 26 catches for 223 yards entering Sunday.

