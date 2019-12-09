Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young's 30 leads Hawks past Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 06:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 06:13 IST
Young's 30 leads Hawks past Hornets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Trae Young scored 30 points and the Atlanta Hawks looked unstoppable during large chunks of the second half in a 122-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Atlanta won for just the second time in its last 13 games.

The Hawks had a huge second half, scoring 37 points in the third quarter to move to an 88-83 lead. Then Atlanta outscored Charlotte 19-7 to begin the fourth quarter. Young posted seven of those points. The Hawks ended up with 71 points in the second half against a Charlotte team that has regularly been criticized by its coach for its defensive lapses.

Jabari Parker poured in 19 points and Vince Carter, coming off the bench, racked up 17 points. Alex Len's 13 points, Allen Crabbe's 11 points and De'Andre Hunter's 10 points also helped the Hawks, who improved to 3-9 in road games. So they've recorded half of their victories this season away from home.

Young, who shot 9 for 20 from the field, also provided nine assists with just two turnovers. Len had 10 rebounds. The Hawks took nearly half of their shots from the field from 3-point range, draining 18 of 45 attempts from deep. They were 44 for 91 overall.

Atlanta received 57 points from its reserves. PJ Washington and Miles Bridges scored 20 points apiece for the Hornets. Washington was 12 of 13 on free throws.

Devonte Graham added 12 points, while Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo each scored 11. Graham had been on a roll from 3-point range, but he cooled off and made only two of his eight attempts on 3-pointers. That was part of the team's 11-for-31 on long-range shooting.

The Hornets have lost three times in four games in a five-game homestand that will wrap up Tuesday night. The Hornets held a seven-point lead midway through the second quarter. That was trimmed to 53-51 by halftime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Leonard leads Clippers in push past Wizards

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Paul George added 27 points, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers pushed past the Washington Wizards with a dominant fourth quarter to win, 135-119, Sunday at Capital One Arena. Leona...

Sixers down Raptors to stay perfect at home

Tobias Harris scored 26 points, and the host Philadelphia 76ers improved to 12-0 at home this season in a 110-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Rookie Matisse Thybulle added five 3-pointers for a career-high 20 points, and Ben Sim...

Ravens top Bills for 9th straight win behind Jackson's 3 TD passes

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times on Sunday as the Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games with a 24-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Baltimore 11-2 out...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pulled higher by Wall St jobs rally but China caution prevails

Asian stocks edged up on Monday, catching some of Wall Streets momentum after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data although regional gains were capped by concerns about Chinas economy due to the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.Japans benchmark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019