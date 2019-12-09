CGF, ISSF committed to developing the sport of shooting: David Grevemberg

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO David Grevemberg said that both CGF and International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) are committed to developing the sport of shooting. "The CGF were pleased to hold positive talks with the ISSF at their General Assembly in Munich on Friday led by our President Dame Louise Martin and ISSF President Vladimir Lisin," Grevemberg said in a statement.

"We are both committed to developing the sport of shooting across the Commonwealth and have agreed to work together closely to realise this objective," he added. Shooting has been excluded from the Birmingham games but Grevemberg said they are committed to creating opportunities for Commonwealth athletes.

"The ISSF are aware that shooting was not selected as an optional sport for Birmingham 2022 following a comprehensive and transparent review process while the CGF and ISSF both remain committed to creating opportunities for Commonwealth athletes to compete on the biggest and best stage possible," he said. "The meeting with the ISSF builds on our positive discussions in November with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) led by President Narinder Dhruv Batra," Grevemberg added.

Grevemberg said Commonwealth Shooting Championships is one of the ideas discussed with the ISSF but nothing has been formally proposed. "Although a Commonwealth Shooting Championships is amongst one of several ideas being discussed with the ISSF, nothing has been formally proposed, let alone agreed upon, with any of our partners," Grevemberg said.

"Therefore, media speculation around what this event could look like, and what medals won at such an event could mean in the context of the Commonwealth Games, is extremely premature," he added. Grevemberg further added that they will continue dialogue with all the partners.

"It should also be noted that our Constitution currently states that a Commonwealth Championships may not be held in any country three months prior to or after the Commonwealth Games, and only with the approval of the CGF Executive Board," he said. "We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with all partners to work towards a mutually beneficial outcome for everyone involved," Grevemberg added. (ANI)

