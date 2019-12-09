Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 14:34 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the Serie A weekend: GATTUSO IN DEMAND

Gennaro Gattuso spent much of his 18 months in charge of AC Milan fending off questions about how long he expected to keep his job but now he tops the list every time a potential Serie A coaching vacancy pops up. Italian media reported that the fiery 41-year-old, who left Milan at the end of last season, is a leading candidate to manage either Fiorentina or Napoli should their coaches be dismissed.

Fiorentina's Vincenzo Montella is under pressure after four successive league defeats while a run of nine matches without a win in all competitions has left Napoli's Carlo Ancelotti battling to keep his job. Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso admitted before his team's 2-1 defeat at Torino that he was a Gattuso fan. "He wasn't a great player but he had character," he said. "I like his grit and determination."

MONTELLA NOT WORRIED Montella, however, was unruffled. "Commisso is suffering, he is not a man who is used to losing," he said. "I feel he still has faith in me but I need to get the team to play better.

"I'm used to criticism and there are coaches who have been fired with fewer defeats and others who kept their job after longer losing streaks. In football, you have to be objective." QUAGLIARELLA'S UNHAPPY SEASON CONTINUES

After finishing as Serie A's leading scorer last season at the age of 36, Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella has lost his scoring touch. He has netted only three league goals this season and missed a penalty in Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Parma. "I take the blame and responsibility, if we have not brought home any points then it is my fault," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused in gang rape-murder of Hyd vet

The Supreme Court will consider on Wednesday whether to hear a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the killing of four men, who were arrested on charges of gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, an alleged encounter by the police. A...

LHC gives Pak govt a week's time to decide on Maryam's request to be removed from ECL

The Lahore High Court LHC on Monday directed Pakistan government to make its decision, within seven days, on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs PML-N vice president Maryam Nawazs request for the removal of her name from the Exit Control List ECL...

Eskom bumps up load shedding to Stage 4 after loss of generation units

Following the loss of additional generation units, Eskom has bumped up load shedding from Stage 2 to Stage 4.Eskom has lost additional generation units this morning, increasing unplanned breakdowns UCLF to 14 200MW as at 0925. Along with a ...

Cong seeks swift govt action to fill up vacancies in courts

The Congress in Rajya Sabha on Monday expressed concern over large number of vacancies in high courts and subordinate courts and urged the government to take swift action to fill up the posts. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, T Sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019