India gear up for Asian Junior Badminton C'ships

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surabaya
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:59 IST
Young Indian shuttlers will look to put up a good show and better the country's medal tally when they start their campaign at the Asia Junior U-17 and U-15 championships here on Wednesday. India had won one gold medal in the last championships held in Myanmar last year with Gujarat's Tasnim Mir and Meghana Reddy of Telangana emerging champions in U-15 girls doubles.

All eyes will be on Tasnim Mir as he has been given the top seedings in the U-15 girls draw in the five-day competition, which is scheduled from December 11-15. Maharashtra's Varun Kapur and Tanmoy Boruah of Assam also got top seeding in the U-17 and U-15 boys singles draws respectively.

Varun will lead the Indian attack along with India U-17 No. 1 Pranav Rao Gandham in boys category, while India No. 1 Uttar Pradesh's Mansi Singh will be among the main attractions in the U-17 girls singles. Squads:

(U-15) Boys Singles: Raghav (HAR), Lokesh Reddy (TS), Lakshay Sharma (PNB), Ankit Mondal (WB), Tonmoy Baruah (ASM), Gagan (HAR);

Girls Singles: Tasnim Mir (GUJ), Anupama Upadhyay (HAR), Tara Shah (MAH), Manya Avlani (MAH), Neysa Cariappa (KTK), Radhika Sharma (PNB); Boys Doubles: Lokesh Reddy (TS)/ Ankit Mondal (WB), Gagan (HAR)/ Mayank Rana (HAR), Tonmoy Baruah (ASM)/Lakshay Sharma (PNB);

Girls Doubles: Andrea Kurien (KER)/ Pavithtra Naveen (KER), Ganadha Karthikeyan (TN)/Sania Sikkandar (TN), Anya Chauhan (UTR)/ Ankita Gogoi (ASM); Mixed doubles: Satwik Reddy (TS)/ Swetaparna Panda (ORI), Samerveer (CHG)/ Rijul Saini (HAR), Shaurya Pant (UTR)/ Anya Chauhan (UTR).

Squads: (U-17) Boys Singles: Pranav Rao Gandham (TS), Shubham Patel (RAJ), Jayant Rana (HAR), Ayush Raj Gupta (UP), Sanjeeva Rao Relly (AP), Varun Kapur (MAH);

Girls singles: Pranavi N (TN), Riya Habbu (MAH), Isharani Baruah (ASM), Mansi Singh (UP), Meghana Reddy (TS), Kriti Bharadwaj (KTK); Boys Doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan (TN)/ Ruban Kumar R (TN), Haryan Hooda (HAR)/ Pankaj (HAR), Saikat Banerjee (WB)/Aditya Mondal (WB);

Girls Doubles: Janani Ananthkumar (KTK)/ Tanya Hemanth (KTK), Pranavi N (TN)/ Sarumathi V (TN), Gnanadha Karthikeyan (TN)/Sania Sikkandar (TN); Mixed Doubles: Ayan Rashid (ASM)/ Tasnim Mir (GUJ), Advit Bhargava (DLI)/ Navdha Manglam (DLI), Arjun Fallary (GOA)/ Lydia Barretto (GOA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

