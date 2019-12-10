Chiefs QB Mahomes nursing bruised hand

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a bruised right hand, coach Andy Reid announced Monday. X-rays were negative on the throwing hand of Mahomes, who landed awkwardly while attempting to complete a pass during Sunday's 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots.

"Patrick's hand is OK. It's bruised up pretty good, but there's no break," Reid said. Mahomes finished the game with 283 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs (9-4) wrapped up their fourth consecutive AFC West title.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player has thrown for 3,266 yards with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. --Field Level Media

