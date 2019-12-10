Left Menu
Leonard sitting out vs. Pacers with Raptors looming

  • Updated: 10-12-2019 01:40 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 01:40 IST
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Monday's road game against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his left knee. Leonard has experienced persistent soreness with the knee and tweaked it during Sunday's victory over the Washington Wizards.

Also looming for Leonard is Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. It will mark Leonard's first return to the city since he led the Raptors to the NBA title last June. Leonard filed for free agency after the season and signed with the Clippers in early July.

Leonard is averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games for the Clippers (17-7). --Field Level Media

