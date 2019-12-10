Sunil Chhetri signs up 3-year deal with PUMA

Indian men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday signed a three-year deal with global sports giant, PUMA. Chhetri, who is the second-highest after Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of active international scorers in world football, joins the brand's roster of global players like Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero among others.

One of the greatest footballers India has ever seen, Chhetri plays as a striker for the national team and ISL side Bengaluru FC. A hero for both the club and the country, he is the most-capped player and also the all-time top goal scorer for the Indian team. Chhetri was conferred with the Arjuna award in 2011 and Padma Shri in 2019 and has been named All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player of the Year six times. "I am excited to join the PUMA family. Over the years, I have closely witnessed and experienced the brand's football heritage. Now signing with them as a PUMA player is a very natural progression for me," Chhetri said.

"We share a common goal to accelerate the growth of football in the country. I appreciate their commitment to the sporting ecosystem and look forward in creating a new chapter for Indian football," he added. PUMA has teamed up with the country's best athletes to support their never-ending effort to become faster, stronger, and better every single day. From Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and boxing champion MC Mary Kom to ace sprinter Dutee Chand, the brand is fuelling the growing passion for sports across disciplines.

