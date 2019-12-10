Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Els crunches the numbers in search of Presidents Cup edge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 12:54 IST
Golf-Els crunches the numbers in search of Presidents Cup edge

Captain Ernie Els hopes that crunching the numbers will help give his International team the edge over the United States at the Presidents Cup this week as they look to halt the Americans' dominance in the biennial event. The South African, who was part of the International team's only victory in the 25-year history of the tournament in 1998, said the data had thrown up some surprises.

"The numbers haven't shown exactly what I expected. It's funny," Els told the PGA Tour website https://www.pgatour.com/news/2019/12/09/data-driven-ernie-els-ready-to-shake-things-up-presidents-cup-royal-melbourne.html. "A lot of the personalities I wanted together, the data shows they are not compatible. "To convey that to the players has been tough. As you can expect, certain players want to play together -- but I can show them if it is not compatible.

"Now the good thing is the guys are taking that in and actually listening to me whereas in previous years guys were quite adamant who they wanted to play with." Els will reveal his first pairings on Wednesday and said he was determined to stick to his guns over the data-driven approach at Royal Melbourne.

"I just have to keep my head down and keep stressing to the team it is about just that -- the team," he added. "The guys know where they stand. It's very clear of what we expect and what we are doing on Thursday and Friday, especially. "I have changed a little bit here and there where if a guy is not far off and they fit personality-wise, but I'm really sticking to my data.

"We have to try something different."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Two days after woman's death, murder charges invoked against accused

Two days after a woman was shot dead during a marriage ceremony, murder charges were slapped against three men including the brides brother in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. Shubham, who shot the woman and is in police cu...

SC commences hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centres decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The hearing ...

UPDATE 1-Qatar sending premier to Gulf summit in apparent thaw in rift

Qatar is sending its prime minister to a Gulf Cooperation Council GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, its highest level of representation at the annual meeting in two years and the most concrete sign yet of a potential thaw in a regional...

Four dead, two injured after gun rampage at Czech hospital

A gunman opened fire Tuesday in a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrova, killing four people and seriously injuring two others, police said.There are four dead and two seriously injured people on the site, regional police spokeswoma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019