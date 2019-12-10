Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Quick turnaround for new Asian champions Al Hilal as 2020 groups drawn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:11 IST
Soccer-Quick turnaround for new Asian champions Al Hilal as 2020 groups drawn

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal did not have long to savour their Asian Champions League triumph before discovering they will face 2015 finalists Shabab Al Ahli Dubai and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor in next year's competition after the group stage draw on Monday. The club from Riyadh defeated Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds to win the trophy last month for the first time since the competition started in 2002.

Yokohama F Marinos' coach Ange Postecoglou will take the J-League champions to his native Australia after being drawn to face Sydney FC in Group H, which also features two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea and a playoff winner. Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande will challenge for a third title in Group F, where they were drawn to play Suwon Bluewings from South Korea and Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia as well as the as-yet undetermined winner of Japan's Emperor's Cup.

Chiangrai United from Thailand will make their debut in the competition in Group E against China's Beijing Guoan and a pair of playoff winners. Group F features Chinese FA Cup winners Shanghai Shenhua, Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea, Australia's Perth Glory and another team from the playoffs. Persepolis from Iran, who were runners-up in 2018, will take on Qatar's Al Duhail, Al Taawoun from Saudi Arabia and Sharjah from the UAE in Group C. Fellow Iranians Sepahan meet 2019 semi-finalists Al Sadd from Qatar and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr as well as a team from the playoffs in Group D.

Group A will also feature two teams from the playoff rounds as well as Al Wahda from the UAE and Iraq's Al Shorta. The group phase kicks off on Feb. 10 with the two top teams in each group advancing to the last 16, with the final due to be played over two legs on Nov. 22 and 28.

2020 Asian Champions League Draw: Group A: Al Wahda (UAE), Al Shorta (IRQ), Playoff winner, Playoff winner

Group B: Al Hilal (KSA), Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE), Pakhtakor (UZB), Playoff winner Group C: Al Duhail (QAT), Al Taawoun FC (KSA), Sharjah FC (UAE), Persepolis FC (IRN)

Group D: Sepahan (IRN), Al Sadd (QAT), Al Nassr (KSA), Playoff winner Group E: Beijing Guoan (CHN), Chiangrai United FC (THA), Playoff winner, Playoff winner

Group F: Ulsan Hyundai (KOR), Shanghai Shenhua (CHN), Perth Glory (AUS), Playoff winner Group G: Emperor's Cup Winner (JPN), Suwon Bluewings (KOR), Guangzhou Evergrande (CHN), Johor Darul Ta'zim (MAS)

Group H: Sydney FC (AUS), Yokohama F Marinos (JPN), Jeonbuk Motors (KOR), Playoff winner

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers

An Algerian court jailed two former prime ministers for corruption on Tuesday, two days before a presidential election which protesters want to be canceled. Ahmed Ouyahia, who was prime minister four times, received a 15-year jail sentence ...

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019