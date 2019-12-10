Left Menu
More than 100 clubs shown interest to play in India Women's League: AIFF

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-12-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:24 IST
More than 100 clubs have shown interest to play in the Indian Women's League, the All India Football Federation's Executive Committee was informed on Tuesday. The AIFF's Executive Committee met here with President Praful Patel chairing the meeting.

"108 clubs across 14 states have shown interest to play in the Hero Indian Women’s League. The aim is to increase the matches," I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said at the meeting. "The 2nd Division League will see 20 teams participating. It will kick-off in January, and continue till May with a break in between for the Hero Santosh Trophy," he added.

Dhar also apprised the committee that as per ratification of the AFC Executive Committee, the winners of the 2019-20 Indian Super League will get a direct slot into the AFC Champions League 2021, while the 2019-20 I-League champions will get a direct slot to the AFC Cup 2021. The Committee maintained a minute's silence for the sad demise of Amarendra Sharan and former Mohun Bagan secretary Anjan Mitra.

The committee congratulated the Indian senior women's team for winning the gold medal in the South Asian Games in Nepal, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for winning the Arjuna Award. "We still have a lot of work to do and a ground to cover," Patel said.

"The preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 is in full swing, and the girls are training under new Head Coach Thomas Dennerby." Dhar also said that in coordination with the Sports Ministry, the Khelo India U-17 Girls League is currently on to find talented players for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

"We also aim to touch 30000 players across 21 states in the Golden Baby Leagues, and emphasis is being laid on getting girls introduced to the sport," said Dhar. The committee unanimously decided to launch the Futsal Club Championship from the 2021.

It also decided that as AFC levies for international matches/competitions are no longer payable, and with a substantial reduction in feed to be paid to FIFA, the fees to a state association hosting an international match has been reduced to Rs 1,15,000 per international match. The AIFF Annual General Body Meeting will be held on January 13 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

