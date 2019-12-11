Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colts K Vinatieri won't rule out 2020 comeback

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 03:05 IST
Colts K Vinatieri won't rule out 2020 comeback

Adam Vinatieri said he wishes he had surgery earlier to address the knee injury that forced the Indianapolis Colts to put him on the injured list, ending the legendary kicker's 24th NFL season. "Hindsight, if I had a crystal ball, I would have gotten it fixed last offseason because we dealt with it last year as well to a little bit lesser degree," Vinatieri said Tuesday in an interview with ESPN. "Unfortunately, in the middle of training camp it came back and that's why we rested it in and took anti-inflams to try to get it under control."

Vinatieri, who turns 47 on Dec. 28, connected on a career-low 68.0 percent of his field goal attempts this season - down from 85.2 percent in 2019. And despite the drop in productivity, and the fact he'll be a free agent at the end of the league year, he told ESPN he hasn't discounted trying to return for a 25th season. "I don't like how this year ended for me and I wish I could have done more to help the team," he said. "I'm going to rehab and bust my butt to get healthy and strong and we'll see where we're at. If May, June comes around and I feel good, I'm kicking a good ball, then we'll re-evaluate. If it's not there, it's not there. I understand everything ends at some point, but I'm not sure it's there now or not."

Vinatieri is set for the knee surgery on Wednesday, ESPN said. Missed field goals cost the Colts two games this season - a Week 1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Viniatieri leads the NFL with 14 missed kicks, eight of them field-goal attempts.

"I'm not making excuses for anything," Vinatieri said. "Anytime I'm on the field, I need to make every kick that's in front of me. But I do know technique-wise, the discomfort and pain in my knee was changing my technique and form. Unfortunately, I probably could have kicked better if my knee is feeling better." Vinatieri missed his first game of the season last Sunday, and the Colts signed Chase McLaughlin to handle the kicking duties.

If he doesn't return, he will retire with four Super Bowl championships, as the league's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame undoubtedly waiting for him. Vinatieri has made 599 of 715 field goal attempts (83.8 percent) and 874 of 898 point-after attempts (97.3 percent) throughout his career, which began with the New England Patriots (1996-2005).

A three-time All-Pro, Vinatieri also is the NFL's all-time leader in field goals made and is second only to fellow kicker Morten Andersen in games played with 365. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Trump is fourth U.S. president to face impeachment as Democrats unveil charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced impeachment charges against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, making him the fourth president in U.S. history to face a formal effort to remove him from office. The Democratic-contro...

UPDATE 1-Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...

Indian banks back in UK court over Mallya’s non-payment of debt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI are back in the UK high court to seek a bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya over the alleged unpaid debt of around 1.145 billion pounds. Judge Michael...

UPDATE 2-U.S., Russia appear no closer on arms control disputes

The United States and Russia appeared no closer on Tuesday to settling their disagreements on nuclear arms control as Moscow again proposed extending their New START treaty and Washington insisted China must be brought into the framework. U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019