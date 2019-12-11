Left Menu
Eichel stays hot, lifts Sabres past Blues

  • Reuters
  • Buffalo
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 08:49 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BuffaloSabres)

Red-hot Jack Eichel scored twice as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-2 Tuesday night. Eichel extended his points streak to 14 games. He has 12 goals and 13 assists during that span.

Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons also scored and Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for the Sabres, who improved to 9-3-3 at home this season. Troy Brouwer and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, who have suffered three consecutive regulation losses for the first time this season.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead just 18 seconds into the game with a fortuitous bounce. Victor Olofsson threw the puck toward the goal from the left wing with Reinhart and Eichel crashing the net. Reinhart barely deflected the puck, which then caromed off the skate of Blues forward David Perron and past goaltender Jake Allen, who stopped 28 of 31 shots in a hard-luck loss. Brouwer tied the game less than 3 1/2 minutes later by punching in a pass from Ivan Barbashev, who won the race to Robert Thomas' dump-in to the end boards.

The Blues controlled much of the second period but failed to score. Barbashev and Brayden Schenn both hit the right post with shots and Perron fired the puck off the crossbar on a power play. Then the Sabres took a 2-1 lead with 8.6 seconds left in the period. Zach Bogosian fired a point shot well left of the net -- but the opportunistic Larsson converted the hard carom off the end boards with a goal into the open side.

Pietrangelo tied the game 2-2 less than four minutes into the third period with his 100th career goal. He stepped in as the trailer to hammer home a pass from Perron, who created space with a nifty move on the right wing. But Eichel countered that by stepping out from behind net unchecked to beat Allen one-on-one 5:46 into the third. Empty-net goals by Girgensons and Eichel in the final minute iced the game.

