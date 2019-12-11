Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another big finish by Graham carries Hornets past Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 08:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 08:55 IST
Another big finish by Graham carries Hornets past Wizards
Image Credit: Flickr

Devonte' Graham had another big second half on his way to scoring 29 points and the Charlotte Hornets made key conversions on offense down the stretch to pull out a 114-107 victory against the visiting Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The Hornets finished a five-game homestand with a 2-3 record.

Despite Charlotte's recent defensive problems, the Hornets held the Wizards below their season scoring average of 118.2 entering the game. As for Graham, he scored 22 second-half points for the second time in three games and has scored in double digits in the second half for the fourth time in five games.

Graham's three-point play with 1:34 left sent the Hornets to a 108-104 edge. After a Terry Rozier free throw, Wizards reserve Davis Bertans made his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 31.4 seconds to play to make it 109-107. But Miles Bridges drained a 3-pointer from the corner for Charlotte with the shot clock winding down and only about 8 seconds left to ensure the win.

Rozier had 17 points for the Hornets and Bridges finished with 16. P.J. Washington, despite coming off an ankle injury sustained Sunday, had 15 points, Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo provided 13 points and 15 rebounds. Bertans poured in 32 points on 8-for-12 shooting on 3-pointers, while the rest of the Wizards were a combined 3-for-23 on 3s.

Rui Hachimura had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Washington, which lost its fourth straight road game. Bradley Beal added 16 and Ish Smith chipped in 13. The Wizards scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to go up 84-82. From there, the teams were rarely separated by more than a basket.

The Hornets had a solid finish to the first half for a 53-48 lead at the break. The Wizards shot just 3-for-13 on first-half 3-pointers. There was a huge swing in the first half, as well.

Charlotte broke out to a 28-13 lead, but then went into a serious scoring drought, with three points in the first six-plus minutes of the second quarter. Combined with the end of the first quarter, the Hornets went eight minutes with only Graham's 3-point basket and the Wizards went from a 28-13 hole to a 35-31 lead. Charlotte forward Marvin Williams sat out with a sore right knee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police

Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said. The dead included the two gunmen, Jersey City ...

'Birds of Prey' is 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon': director Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan says her upcoming directorial Birds of Prey has been influenced by the works of her favourite filmmakers, especially Quentin Tarantino, Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick. The film, a spin-off of 2016s Suicide Squad, will see Marg...

China says Taiwan anti-infiltration bill causing 'alarm' for investors

A proposed anti-infiltration bill in Taiwan which the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence is spreading alarm amongst the Taiwanese business community in China, the Chinese government said on Wednesday. The legislation is p...

UPDATE 1-Focus squarely on Trump as Dec 15 tariffs loom in US-China trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly 160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China. The White Houses top e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019