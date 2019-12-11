Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ancelotti sacked despite guiding Napoli to Champions League last 16

  • PTI
  • |
  • Naples
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 09:27 IST
Ancelotti sacked despite guiding Napoli to Champions League last 16
Image Credit: Flickr

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked by Napoli despite taking the Serie A side to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Genk. "Napoli has decided to relieve Carlo Ancelotti of his role as first team coach," the Italian side said in a statement.

Tuesday's win over Genk, which saw Napoli finish second in Group E, one point behind Liverpool, broke a nine-match winless run that came amid dressing room unrest and friction between the club, Ancelotti and the players. Former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is the favourite to take over at Napoli, who finished second behind champions Juventus last season but are miles off the pace this year.

They sit seventh in the Italian top flight on 21 points, a whopping 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan and more worryingly eight behind fourth-placed Cagliari, who hold the final spot for next season's Champions League. On Monday Ancelotti told reporters that "a coach's suitcase is always ready" ahead of Tuesday's match, and as speculation ramped up over the 60-year-old's future at the southern club he ruled out stepping down after Tuesday's win.

"Resignation? I have never resigned in my life and I never will," he said. "My future? The team management will make its assessment. The club has been in turmoil this season as club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis sank into a bitter row with his players following a series of disappointing results.

The squad refused to bow to De Laurentiis' demand they be confined to a week-long training camp in November, reportedly receiving a collective deduction to their wages of 2.5 million euros for their disobedience. Union FIFPro said they would back the players against "further abuse and intimidation", calling De Laurentiis' decision to fine his squad "unjustified".

Ancelotti, who won three Champions League titles as a coach, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, replaced Maurizio Sarri in July 2018. He guided the team to a runners-up finish in Serie A last season, when they missed out on the Champions League last 16 on goal difference to eventual winners Liverpool.

"I can't pretend, the team doesn't give what it could give," Ancelotti said on Monday. "In Europe, we have seen another Napoli, the one I would like to see in the league as well. I am looking for solutions to get out of this difficult period," he added.

They are without a win in seven Serie A games since October 19 and next play Parma on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police

Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said. The dead included the two gunmen, Jersey City ...

'Birds of Prey' is 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon': director Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan says her upcoming directorial Birds of Prey has been influenced by the works of her favourite filmmakers, especially Quentin Tarantino, Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick. The film, a spin-off of 2016s Suicide Squad, will see Marg...

China says Taiwan anti-infiltration bill causing 'alarm' for investors

A proposed anti-infiltration bill in Taiwan which the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence is spreading alarm amongst the Taiwanese business community in China, the Chinese government said on Wednesday. The legislation is p...

UPDATE 1-Focus squarely on Trump as Dec 15 tariffs loom in US-China trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly 160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China. The White Houses top e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019