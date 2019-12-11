Left Menu
Aho's 100th career score helps Hurricanes defeat Oilers

Image Credit: pixabay

Sebastian Aho netted his 100th career marker in a two-goal night, Carolina tallied three times on the power play, and the Hurricanes beat the host Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Tuesday. Aho, who had a hat trick in a five-point game Saturday, scored the contest's first goal. Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Dzingel added power-play tallies for Carolina, which opened a season-long five-game road trip by winning its third straight.

Jordan Martinook potted a power-play tally in the third period after Edmonton tied the match, and Dougie Hamilton also scored and had an assist. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each recorded two helpers, and Niederreiter posted an assist.

James Reimer totaled 33 saves on 36 shots to improve his record to 6-5-0 -- with all six wins on the road. Zack Kassian scored twice, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a marker for the Oilers, who have lost five of seven (2-4-1).

Connor McDavid contributed three assists, marking his 15th game with a multipoint outing, and he became the NHL's leading scorer with 55 points. Mikko Koskinen registered 26 saves and fell to 11-4-2.

Aho netted his 17th goal when he tapped in a redirection by Teravainen at 4:15 of the first. The goal, coming in Aho's 273rd career game, made him the third member of the 2015 draft class to reach the century milestone, joining McDavid (147 goals, 1st overall pick) and Jack Eichel (119, 2nd).

Chosen 35th in his draft, Aho, 22, became the youngest player in team history to reach the mark since the club relocated from Hartford to North Carolina in 1997. Niederreiter's chip-in at 17:58 on Carolina's first power-play gave the visitors a two-goal lead, and Dzingel's wrister six seconds into the next man advantage made it 3-0 after one.

Edmonton got on the board when Kassian put in a rebound of his own deflection, tallying his 10th goal at 7:45 of the second. Nugent-Hopkins scored his fourth power-play marker on a pass from Leon Draisaitl at 2:51 of the third, and Kassian took a beautiful pass from McDavid -- who missed a penalty shot earlier in the frame -- and buried his second at 5:40 to tie the match.

But a trailing Martinook wristed in the game-winning goal at 9:27 for a 4-3 lead, Aho his 18th on the power play and Hamilton his 11th from center ice on a deceptive shot for the final margin.

