NBA roundup: Robinson's career night carries Heat in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 13:10 IST
NBA roundup: Robinson's career night carries Heat in OT
Duncan Robinson bombed in his ninth 3-pointer of the game 17 seconds into overtime, then added a 10th later in the extra session as the host Miami Heat outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 135-121 on Tuesday night. Five players had career nights in the shootout, led by Robinson, who recorded career highs in points (34) and 3-pointers (10 on just 14 attempts).

Miami rookie Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with a career-high 36 points, Bam Adebayo recorded a career-first triple-double with a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, and Jimmy Butler also notched a triple-double with 20 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Miami's starters combined for 124 of the team's 135 points.

Rookie De'Andre Hunter helped keep Atlanta in the game with a career-high 28 points. Trae Young backed Hunter with 21 points and nine assists for the Hawks, who lost to the Heat for the third straight time this season. 76ers 97, Nuggets 92

Joel Embiid had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and Philadelphia remained unbeaten at home with a win over Denver. Tobias Harris added 20 points, Matisse Thybulle had 13 and Al Horford 11 as the Sixers improved to 13-0 at Wells Fargo Center, their best home start since winning 22 in a row in 1966-67.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Nikola Jokic added 15 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. Gary Harris also scored 14 points while Paul Millsap had 10 for Denver, which lost Jamal Murray to a hip injury in the first quarter. Hornets 114, Wizards 107

Devonte' Graham had another big second half on his way to scoring 29 points, and Charlotte made key conversions on offense down the stretch to pull out a victory against visiting Washington. Terry Rozier had 17 points for the Hornets, and Miles Bridges finished with 16. P.J. Washington, despite coming off an ankle injury sustained Sunday, had 15 points, Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo provided 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Washington, which lost its fourth straight road game. Bradley Beal added 16, and Ish Smith chipped in 13. Trail Blazers 115, Knicks 87

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and matched his season-best with eight 3-pointers to lead Portland to an easy victory over visiting New York. Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots for Portland, which won for just the second time in its past five games. Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons added 16 points apiece, and CJ McCollum had 13.

Julius Randle scored 15 points and Mitchell Robinson added 14 for the Knicks, who lost their 10th consecutive game. New York fell to 0-2 under Mike Miller, the former college and G League coach who took over on an interim basis after the firing of David Fizdale.

