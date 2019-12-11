Left Menu
Cricket-Afghanistan reappoint Asghar Afghan as captain for all formats

Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Former Afghanistan cricket captain Asghar Afghan has been brought back to replace Rashid Khan and lead the team in all formats, the country's cricket board (ACB) said on Wednesday. "As per the decision by ACB Top management, senior player Asghar Afghan is reappointed as team Afghanistan's captain across formats," ACB said on its official Twitter account.

Leg-spinner Rashid, 21, was named a captain for all formats with Afghan as his deputy in July after a dismal run at the 50-over World Cup in England. Afghan, 31, who led his country to a maiden test win against Ireland this year, has been a regular member of the team since 2009 and was reinstated at the helm with Rashid demoted to vice-captain.

Under Afghan's leadership, the country won full membership status from the International Cricket Council and qualified for the 2019 World Cup but in a surprising move, he was removed from the position less than two months before the tournament. Afghanistan lost all nine of their matches at the World Cup in England and finished at the bottom of the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

