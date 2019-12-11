India beat West Indies by 67 runs to win T20 series 2-1
India beat West Indies by 67 runs to win the third T20 International and also the three-match series by 2-1 margin. Batting first, India scored 240 for 3 riding on KL Rahul's 56-ball-91, Rohit Sharma's 71 off 34 balls and skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 70 off 29 balls.
In reply, West Indies managed 173 for 8 in 20 overs with Kieron Pollard scoring 68 off 39 balls. Brief Scores: India 240/3 (KL Rahul 91 off 56 balls, Rohit Sharma 71 off 34 balls, Virat Kohli 70 not out off 29 balls). West Indies 173/8 (Kieron Pollard 68 off 39 balls, Mohammed Shami 2/25 in 4 overs, Deepak Chahar 2/20 in 4 overs).
