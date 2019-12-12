Left Menu
Lakers F Kuzma ruled out vs. Magic

  Updated: 12-12-2019 03:55 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma was ruled out of Wednesday's game at Orlando with a left ankle injury, while nagging injuries to other key players could play a role in the team's game against the Magic. Guard Rajon Rondo was listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain, while forward Anthony Davis was probable with a sore right shoulder.

There was good news regarding point guard Avery Bradley, who was listed as probable to make his return from a hairline fracture in his right leg. Kuzma originally was injured in the Lakers' 125-103 victory at home over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 29. He has played in the team's five games since, but has averaged 9.0 points per contest after scoring 11.1 on the season.

Bradley has not played since Nov. 13 against the Golden State Warriors. He was injured in a Nov. 3 game against the Spurs, getting an X-ray afterward that did not show his injury. After missing one game, Bradley played in four consecutive contests before the hairline fracture was discovered. Bradley has scored 9.6 points with 1.8 assists in 10 games this season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

