Reports: Mets agree to one-year deal with Wacha

The New York Mets and right-hander Michael Wacha agreed to a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. According to ESPN, Wacha will receive $3 million guaranteed with the potential to make another $7 million in performance bonuses and incentives.

The 28-year-old Wacha spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a disappointment in 2019 when he went 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 appearances (24 starts) and didn't pick up a victory after July 19. Wacha suffered a shoulder injury in late September and didn't pitch in the postseason. He earned $6.35 million last season.

Wacha was a All-Star in 2015 when he went 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts. But he didn't display the same form in the following two seasons and then had injury issues in 2018. That season, Wacha was limited to 15 starts in 2018 due to a left oblique injury while going 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA.

Overall, Wacha went 59-39 with a 3.91 ERA in 165 career appearances (151 starts) for the Cardinals. --Field Level Media

