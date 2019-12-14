Left Menu
Cardinals release veteran pass rusher Suggs

The Arizona Cardinals released seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Terrell Suggs on Friday, ending his 13-game tenure with the club. Suggs, 37, could be an intriguing late-season pickup as he posted 5 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles this season, his first in Arizona after 16 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The pass rusher will be on waivers until Monday. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said this was the "best move for both parties." Arizona -- which is 3-9-1 heading into the final three games of the regular season -- has been shifting toward using younger players, while Suggs can now potentially find a fit on a playoff-bound team.

"We've been having a conversation as the season's gone on, as his role has been reduced," Kingsbury told reporters about Suggs. "In fairness to him, to try and find a better fit right now, we released Terrell today. I just have so much respect for him and what he brought and just wanted to give him that opportunity (to find a new team). "He was phenomenal in our building. Work ethic, energy, the juice he brought every day, professionalism was through the roof."

The Cardinals signed Suggs for two years and $10 million, with $4 million coming via a signing bonus and $7 million guaranteed. Arizona would owe him the rest of his $3 million base salaries if he is not claimed. Any team picked up Suggs would owe him the prorated portion of the $3 million for the rest of this season. Suggs was drafted 10th overall by the Ravens in 2003 and is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (132.5), tackles for loss (193), forced fumbles (33) and games played (229).

He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011 after racking up 14 sacks, 23 QB hits, 20 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, six batted passes and two interceptions. Despite his age, he has started at least 15 games in five of the past six seasons, with the only exception coming in 2015 when he tore his Achilles in the season opener.

