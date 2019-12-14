Colts WR Hilton practices again, appears on track to play

The team with the horseshoe on its helmet appears closer to getting its good-luck charm back. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton practiced on a limited basis for the second day in a row on Friday and appears on track to play Monday night for a team in desperate need of some good news.

Hilton injured his calf back on Oct. 27 and has played in only one of the Colts' six games since. In that time, Indianapolis has gone 1-5 and fallen from AFC South leader to on the verge of playoff elimination. What's more, the Colts are 1-9 without Hilton since he entered the league in 2012. The Colts play in New Orleans on Monday night as the Saints celebrate the 10th anniversary of their lone Super Bowl win against the franchise they beat to win Super Bowl XLIV. With the game not until Monday, the Colts don't have to make an official injury designation until Saturday.

But on Thursday, Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters of Hilton, "I would say we're gonna protect him against himself, too. So if by chance he's out there, it's only going to be because we think he is 100 percent." Hilton has 35 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

