Pacers continue dominance over Hawks

Georgia native Malcolm Brogdon collected 19 points and 12 assists as the visiting Indiana Pacers posted a 110-100 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. T.J. Warren scored 18 points and Doug McDermott added 16 off the bench for the Pacers, who have won 10 of their past 13 overall and seven straight against Atlanta. The winning streak versus the Hawks matches Indiana's longest in the series (2003-05).

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to secure his 11th consecutive double-double performance. Trae Young scored a team-leading 23 points on a 9-for-30 performance from the field for the Hawks, who misfired on all 13 attempts from 3-point range in the first half en route to losing for their 14th time in 16 games.

De'Andre Hunter had 21 points and Jabari Parker added 20 in a losing effort. Atlanta finally found its stroke from long distance to trim an 18-point deficit to three after three quarters before Indiana held on in the fourth.

McDermott converted a four-point play to begin the fourth quarter by calmly sinking a 3-pointer and subsequent free throw after being fouled by Allen Crabbe. McDermott added a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 93-85 advantage. Alex Len and Kevin Huerter worked the interior to bring the Hawks within five, but Brogdon sank a free throw and made a power move before scooping the ball off the glass and in with 1:09 left. Brogdon punctuated the basket by flexing for the audience.

Indiana took advantage of Atlanta's woes from beyond the arc by shooting 54 percent (27 of 50) from the floor to take a 63-48 lead at halftime. Young and Parker ended the Hawks' horrific display from 3-point range by draining back-to-back long-range shots early in the third quarter to trim the Pacers' advantage to 70-59. The threat of the open shot allowed Young and Parker to work the interior for baskets on the next two possessions.

Cam Reddish and Crabbe also sank 3-pointers as Atlanta erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to pull to within 86-83.

