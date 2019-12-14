Left Menu
Hornets hold Bulls to NBA season low in win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 09:28 IST
Hornets hold Bulls to NBA season low in win
Image Credit: Flickr

Devonte' Graham scored a team-high 16 points, PJ Washington recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets held on for an 83-73 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Miles Bridges added 13 points for Charlotte, which won its third game in a row despite scoring its fewest points in a game this season. Bismack Biyombo had 12 points, and Terry Rozier and Cody Zeller finished with 11 points apiece.

Zach LaVine and Ryan Arcidiacono shared the team lead with 12 points apiece for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young added 10 points apiece for Chicago, as its 73 points marked the fewest for any team in the NBA this season. Chicago closed the gap to 66-64 after Kris Dunn made a jump shot with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Charlotte quickly extended the lead to 72-64 following back-to-back 3-pointers by Rozier and Graham.

Another 3-pointer, this time by Bridges, pushed Charlotte's lead to 75-66 with 3:02 to go. A running layup by Rozier made it 81-70 with 1:03 remaining and sent many Bulls fans heading for the exits.

The Bulls scored only 10 points in the third quarter, but the Hornets did not fare much better with 15. The slight advantage allowed Charlotte to increase its lead to 59-50 after three quarters. It marked the first time that neither team reached the 60-point mark through three quarters in the NBA since Dec. 15, 2018, when the Utah Jazz held a 59-55 lead over the Orlando Magic going into the final frame, according to the Bulls.

Charlotte led 44-40 at the half. The Hornets opened up a 24-15 lead after the first quarter, which included an 8-0 run to start the game. Biyombo made two baskets, Bridges sank two free throws and Rozier added a bucket to complete the early outburst.

Chicago cut the deficit to four at the break after posting a 25-20 advantage in the second quarter. The Bulls trailed 44-29 before closing the half on an 11-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Markkanen, three free throws apiece by LaVine and Tomas Satoransky, and a dunk by LaVine off a feed from Dunn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

