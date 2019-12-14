South Africa appoints Mark Boucher head coach

Former wicket-keeper Mark Boucher was named as head coach of the South Africa men's team on a four-year deal on Saturday. Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will take up the role of assistant coach.

The newly-appointed Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting director of cricket Graeme Smith said Boucher's experience will benefit the side. "I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Graeme Smith as saying."With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first-hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena," he added.

Smith said the Proteas technical support staff will remain unchanged with Volvo Masubelele continuing as team manager and Justin Ontong as fielding coach. "I have the highest regard for Enoch as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach. At the same time, there is a clear need to maintain continuity and stability in the Proteas management team and we will be retaining the technical support staff along with Volvo Masubelele continuing as team manager and Justin Ontong as fielding coach," Smith said.

Faf du Plessis was also confirmed as Test captain, whereas Ashwell Prince is expected to take charge of the 'A' side, beginning with the tour game against the visiting England side. Linda Zondi is set to continue as convener of the National Selection Panel. "We will be announcing both the Proteas Test squad and South Africa A squad to play England on Monday," Smith said.

Smith mentioned that he would be appointing batting and bowling consultants over the "next couple of days", with it looking increasingly likely that Jacques Kallis could take up the first of those positions. Boucher's first test as a coach will be the upcoming four-match home Test series against England commencing from Boxing Day, December 26 in Centurion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)