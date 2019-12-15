Left Menu
Redskins place WR Richardson on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 04:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 04:41 IST
Richardson has been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed three of the past four games. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A disappointing season for Washington Redskins receiver Paul Richardson ended on Saturday when the team placed him on injured reserve. Richardson has been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed three of the past four games. He was also slated to miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles prior to being placed on IR.

Richardson had just 28 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (six starts) during the second season of his five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins. His longest gain is just 22 yards. He also had a subpar first season with the team when he caught 20 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (four starts).

Richardson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 143 career receptions for 1,809 yards and 12 touchdowns in 64 games (29 starts). Washington signed offensive tackle Timon Parris from the practice squad in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Parris played in one game for the Redskins last season.

