Beer celebration costs Ravens CB Peters $14K

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 04:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 04:50 IST
Beer celebration costs Ravens CB Peters $14K
The Ravens continued to roll on Thursday, crushing the visiting New York Jets 42-21 to improve to 12-2 and earn a playoff spot. Image Credit: Flickr

The beer that Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters shotgunned after jumping into the stands to celebrate a victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday turned out to be an expensive beverage. He has been fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL Network reported Saturday. Maybe it was worth it since some friendly and loyal fans attending the game in Buffalo certainly enjoyed the moment after Peters broke up a pass on a fourth-down play to clinch a 24-17 victory over the Bills. The Ravens continued to roll on Thursday, crushing the visiting New York Jets 42-21 to improve to 12-2 and earn a playoff spot.

Peters seems to be enjoying his time with Baltimore after he was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams in October. Following word of Saturday's fine, he was still celebrating on Twitter. Peters, in his fifth NFL season, has five interceptions, 13 passes defended and 49 tackles this season after splitting time with the Rams (six games) and Baltimore (eight games), and has another reason to relax anyway. The Ravens don't play again until Dec. 22, when they go to Cleveland to face the 6-7 Browns.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

