Report: LB Suggs wants only Ravens to claim him

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, linebacker Terrell Suggs will "strongly consider" not reporting if any team other than his former club, the Baltimore Ravens, claims him off waivers, ESPN reported Saturday. Suggs can be claimed by any team before 4 p.m. ET on Monday, with priority based on the record from worst to best. The Ravens -- who are Suggs' "overwhelming preference," according to ESPN -- are last in the waiver order, meaning they would not get Suggs if any other team puts in a claim.

Suggs could choose not to report to any other team, forfeiting about $350,000 he is due over the final two weeks of the regular season. However, a team -- perhaps an AFC contender -- could choose to claim Suggs simply to keep him from joining the Ravens, regardless of whether the reports. The 37-year-old had 5 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games with the Cardinals this season, his first in his home state of Arizona after 16 seasons with the Ravens.

Baltimore drafted Suggs 10th overall out of Arizona State in 2003, and he is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (132.5), tackles for loss (193), forced fumbles (33) and games played (229). The Cardinals signed Suggs for two years and $10 million in March, with $4 million coming via a signing bonus and $7 million guaranteed.

