Mark Boucher hints at asking De Villiers to come out of retirement

Newly appointed South Africa men's head coach Mark Boucher has hinted at asking AB de Villiers to come out of retirement ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. De Villiers is the fourth-highest run-scorer in Mzansi Super League. Boucher played with de Villiers and at present also coaches him at Tshwane Spartans.

"When you go to a World Cup, you want your best players playing for you," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying. "If I feel he is one of your best players, why wouldn't I want to have a conversation with him? I've only just got into the job, I might have conversations with quite a few players and see where they are," he added.

De Villiers has smashed the fastest ever century in One Day Internationals in just 31 balls. The right-handed batsman is famous for his swashbuckling cricketing skills in T20 cricket. "You want your best players playing in the World Cup and if there's a couple of issues you need to iron out, with media, with team-mates, and if it's for the good of South Africa, why not, let's do it," said Boucher.

South Africa will face England in a four-match Test series starting from December 26. The two teams will also lock horns in the three-match T20I and ODI series. (ANI)

