Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woods leads from front as US win Presidents Cup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Golf-Woods leads from front as US win Presidents Cup

United States captain Tiger Woods led from the front as the Americans dominated the Sunday singles to overhaul the Internationals at Royal Melbourne and claim an eighth successive Presidents Cup.

Woods clinched a record 27th win in the event with a 3&2 victory over Abraham Ancer to fire up his team and then beamed from the sidelines as they landed crushing early blows before sealing the event with a match to spare. Matt Kuchar rolled in the winning putt from just over five feet on the par-four 17th in the penultimate match against Louis Oosthuizen, ensuring the Americans would reach the minimum winning score of 15.5 points.

"We did it together. We came here as a team. My team mates and my boys all played well, the captains did an amazing job," a thrilled Woods said. "It's been one of the more amazing challenges but ... all the guys, they believed in one another and relied on one another."

Woods's over Ancer brought his record at the biennial event to 27 victories, 15 losses and one halved match in his ninth appearance as a player, eclipsing compatriot Phil Mickelson's 26-16-13 tally. The captain finished his playing duties with an unblemished 3-0-0 record for the week.

Dustin Johnson grabbed the Americans' second point shortly after Woods's win, crushing Chinese debutant Li Haotong 4&3. Patrick Reed, under pressure after losing all three of his previous matches at Royal Melbourne, nudged the United States into the lead with a 4&2 win over Taiwan's C.T. Pan.

Reed had his swing coach Kevin Kirk carrying his bag after his brother-in-law caddie was ejected from the event for clashing with a spectator on Saturday. Fiery Texan Reed charged out of the blocks with six birdies in the opening seven holes and weathered a comeback from Pan, who trimmed a six-hole lead to two by the 13th.

Reed birdied the 15th and 16th holes to seal the match and finish a difficult tournament on a high note. "The last couple of days were tough and today wasn't easy," said Reed, who was heckled throughout the event for a controversial bunker penalty in the Bahamas last week.

"I played some amazing golf but he put the pressure right back on me." Tony Finau then grabbed a half-point for the Americans, having clawed back from four holes down after the ninth against Hideki Matsuyama.

Im Sung-jae earned a point for the Internationals with a 4&3 win over Gary Woodland to level the scores while Adam Hadwin delayed the U.S. procession by grabbing a half-point against Bryson DeChambeau. But Patrick Cantlay snatched back the lead with an emphatic 3&2 win over Chilean debutant Joaquin Niemann.

Adam Scott, condemned to a ninth defeat in nine Cup appearances, battled back from four holes down but Xander Shauffele did enough to claim a 2&1 victory and the Americans' 14th point. Webb Simpson cruised to a 2&1 win over South Korean An Byeong-hun to slam the door shut on the Internationals' hopes of ending their Cup drought.

Much of the suspense was drained from the contest but Australian Cameron Smith buoyed home fans by curling in a seven-foot birdie to trim the Internationals' deficit to two before Kuchar stepped up to extend the American reign over the event. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019