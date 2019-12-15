Emma Raducanu wins NECC Deccan ITF $25000 Women's event

Qualifier Emma Raducanu recovered from an early first-set loss to upset fifth-seeded Naiktha Bains and win the 19th edition of the NECC Deccan ITF $25000 Women's Tennis Tournament here on Sunday. In a close final, Raducanu from Great Britain upset compatriot Bains 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in one hour 46 minutes.

After a slow start to the match, Raducanu recovered just in time to take the second and third sets, breaking her opponents serve six times in the process, a media release issued here said. Raducanu got the decisive break in the 10th game of the third set after Bains double-faulted.

It was the first 25k title for Raducanu, while it was the second consecutive 25K finals for Bains, an Indian origin player. Raducanu received $3,919 and 50 points for her effort, while Bains had to be content with $2,091 and 30 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)