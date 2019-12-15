Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confident Punjab FC face Indian Arrows in I-League

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ludhiana
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:37 IST
Confident Punjab FC face Indian Arrows in I-League
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

High on confidence after their impressive win over defending champions Chennai City FC in their previous match, Punjab FC will play host to All India Football Federation developmental side's Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Monday. The match against the Arrows will be Punjab's third successive match at home, while for the traveling youngsters, it will be their first on the road this season.

Since losing to Churchill Brothers in their season opener in Goa, Punjab have drawn against East Bengal 1-1 before beating Chennai City 3-1 in a thoroughly impressive performance on December 10 at home. Reflecting on his side's impressive display, Punjab FC head coach Yan Law said, "Against Chennai, the boys showed good tactical discipline and a fantastic desire to win.

"Even after a late equalizer from Chennai, the lads showed pure class and pulled back two more goals in the dying minutes of the game. I'm very proud of each and every one of them and I know they are capable of doing much more." He remains wary of the threat that the Arrows possess and added, "Arrows are a good side who have tremendous quality and potential. They have given both their oppositions, Gokulam and Aizawl a tough time in their first two fixtures.

"This is a team to take very seriously and not underestimate. It is going to be a tough game as they are quite a compact and structured team." Indian Arrows, on the other hand, have played twice at home and despite showing grit and tenacity came up short against Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl. A positive result against Punjab in an away trip could serve as a massive boost to get their campaign.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said, "We know that Punjab FC won by a good margin against defending champions Chennai City in their last match and their confidence and motivation levels will be high, for sure. "It will be their third consecutive home match and for us, we are playing away for the first time this season. We have adapted well to conditions so far and the weather has been really good and ideal for playing football. We will give our best in the game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC at Krishna Ghati sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC at the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC bega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019