Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshya claims Bangladesh International Challenge title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:08 IST
Lakshya claims Bangladesh International Challenge title
Image Credit: PxHere

Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen notched up his fifth title of the season, claiming the men's singles crown at the Bangladesh International Challenger with a straight-game win over Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in the final here on Sunday. The 18-year-old Indian has capped a superb year with a 22-20 21-18 win over Hao in the summit clash to clinch his fifth title in last seven tournaments.

"Happy to end the year on a winning note with my 5th international title here in Bangladesh!! Hope to continue my good form in the next year 2020. Like to thank all my sponsors @OGQ_India @Herbalifeindia @YonexInd @Sports_PDCSE @ppba @bai_media," Lakshya tweeted. Among other Indians, women's doubles pair of Maneesha K and Rutaparna Panda went down 20-22 19-21 to top-seeded Malaysian pair of Tan Pearly Koong Le and Thinaah Muralitharan to settle for a runner-up finish.

Men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also failed to outwit fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Yee Jun Chang and Kai Wun Tee, going down 19-21 16-21 in the summit clash. Lakshya started his campaign with a 21-5 21-10 win over compatriot Rajesh Verma in the opening round. He then beat three Malaysians on way to the final.

The Uttarakhand shuttler thrashed MD Tah M Ziyad 21-13 21-6, before claiming 21-17 21-9 and 21-9 21-11 wins over Aisil Soleh Ali Sadikin and Ng Tze Yong respectively. The top-seeded Indian then saw off third seed Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay of Indonesia 21-18 21-16 in the semifinals.

The young Indian shuttler won his first title of the year at the Belgian International in September and followed it up with wins at Dutch Open Super 100 and SarrLorLux Super 100 in October before claiming the Scottish Open crown in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...

Will never forget sacrifice and service of Indian armed forces: Rajnath Singh on Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday saluted the valour and courage of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying their sacrifice and service will never be forgotten.On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitabl...

No one was injured, situation is under control: DPG OP Singh on protests at Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow.

No one was injured, situation is under control DPG OP Singh on protests at Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow....

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting: UP DGP OP Singh.

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting UP DGP OP Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019