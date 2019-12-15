Assault complaint against ex-cricketer Praveen Kumar

A factory owner here has alleged assault by former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar, police said on Sunday. The incident allegedly took place in Multan Nagar around 3 pm on Saturday when factory owner Deepak Sharma was bringing down his six-year-old son from a school bus, they said.

Transport Nagar police station in-charge Dinesh Chandra said a case has not been registered against the cricketer as an investigation into the complaint was on. Deepak, who runs a sculpture factory, told police that the former cricketer was in his car when he was bringing down his son from the bus due to which the road was blocked, resulting in an argument between them.

Deepak alleged that Kumar assaulted him and pushed his son. He alleged that the ex-cricketer also entered into a scuffle with his father Jitendra Sharma.

The factory owner and his son allegedly suffered injuries in the incident.

