Mahomes, Chiefs romp over Broncos in snow

  • Updated: 16-12-2019 03:26 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 02:39 IST
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the snow Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight, stuffing the Denver Broncos 23-3 at Kansas City, Mo. Snow began accumulating three hours before kickoff and persisted throughout the game. That didn't prevent Mahomes from going 27 of 34, though he threw an interception, as the Chiefs (10-4) continued their quest for a first-round bye in the playoffs after already clinching the AFC West title.

The victory was the ninth straight for Kansas City over Denver (5-9), which generated just 251 yards (139 in the first three quarters) coming off back-to-back wins in the first two starts by rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to record 1,000 yards receiving in four consecutive seasons. He snagged 11 catches for 142 yards. The Chiefs totaled 419 yards.

Mahomes went 7-for-7 engineering a touchdown on the first series of the second half, spotting Kelce and Tyreek Hill three times each. Hill scored on a 5-yard grab. Mahomes then scrambled to find Sammy Watkins for a two-point conversion to complete the game's scoring. Lock, a second-round pick from Missouri, grew up just 15 miles from Arrowhead Stadium in Lee's Summit, Mo. He passed for 208 yards in his homecoming, going 18 of 40 with an interception.

Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark with four catches for 79 yards. The Chiefs scored on all four of their first-half possessions, settling for field goals of 23, 24 and 44 yards by Harrison Butker after a touchdown on their first drive.

A 41-yard strike from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill capped a 79-yard march in four plays to open the scoring. Dustin Colquitt botched the snap on the PAT and threw an incomplete pass. Butker's field goals enabled the Chiefs to lead 15-3 at the break after the Broncos committed more first-half penalties (seven) than they had first downs (five).

Lock drove them 61 yards for their only score, connecting with tight end Noah Fant for 43 yards on fourth-and-1 before Brandon McManus booted a 32-yard field goal.

