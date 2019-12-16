Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixers C Embiid out with illness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 05:06 IST
Sixers C Embiid out with illness
Image Credit: Twitter (@sixers)

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss Sunday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to an upper respiratory illness, coach Brett Brown told reporters. Embiid is averaging 22.8 points and 12.3 rebounds for the 76ers, who have won their last five games.

Veteran post player Al Horford returns to the lineup and was slated to shift over to center. Horford had missed two straight games due to knee and hamstring injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date again

The release date of Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, has been pushed ahead once again to April 17 next year. The quirky comedy was initially scheduled for an April release, followed by a change in the date to...

We are witnessing annihilation of values: Kapil Sibal after protests in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for the ongoing protests over the new citizenship law and said that we are witnessing the annihilation of values. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that it is t...

Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Ar...

FEATURE-From tweet to street: New generation joins Thai protest

It wasnt only the moves to ban Thailands most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019